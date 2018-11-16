SongCoin (SONG) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $56.00

SongCoin (CURRENCY:SONG) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. One SongCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. SongCoin has a market cap of $12,675.00 and approximately $56.00 worth of SongCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SongCoin has traded down 19.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.34 or 0.00761087 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003912 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00001207 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00019326 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00009884 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00001590 BTC.

SongCoin Coin Profile

SongCoin (CRYPTO:SONG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 20th, 2014. SongCoin’s total supply is 32,565,300 coins. The official website for SongCoin is www.songcoin.org. SongCoin’s official Twitter account is @dynomania and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SongCoin Coin Trading

SongCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SongCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SongCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SongCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

