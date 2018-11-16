Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (SNOA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.01

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNOA)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $1.03, with a volume of 81752 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

SNOA has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Sonoma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Benchmark restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 20th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sonoma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.31.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 107.44% and a negative net margin of 79.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.94 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNOA) by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,180 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.41% of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.34% of the company’s stock.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and markets solutions for the treatment of chronic skin conditions and advanced tissue care in the United States and internationally. The company offers Levicyn, a hypochlorous acid (HOCl) based prescription product to manage and relieve burning, itching, and pain experienced with various types of dermatoses; Celacyn gel, a product indicated to promote healing through the management of new and old scars resulting from surgical procedures and trauma wounds or burns; SebuDerm, a product indicated to manage and relieve the burning, itching, pain, and distraction associated with seborrhea and seborrheic dermatitis; and Ceramax, a Lipogrid based skin barrier cream indicated to relieve and manage the burning and itching associated with various skin conditions.

