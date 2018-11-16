SoPay Trading 31.9% Lower Over Last Week (SOP)

SoPay (CURRENCY:SOP) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. During the last seven days, SoPay has traded down 31.9% against the dollar. One SoPay token can now be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, BCEX and CoinEx. SoPay has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $22,642.00 worth of SoPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00008474 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00004268 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00017913 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00141624 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00227832 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $569.13 or 0.10289743 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00009877 BTC.

About SoPay

SoPay’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for SoPay is sopay.org/en.

SoPay Token Trading

SoPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, CoinEx and BCEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SoPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SoPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SoPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

