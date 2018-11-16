South State Corp Has $1.91 Million Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

South State Corp decreased its position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the quarter. South State Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 323.5% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 492.5% during the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 70.5% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $168,000. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Treasurer Paul I. Cutler sold 11,016 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.08, for a total value of $1,928,681.28. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 102,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,909,108.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Treasurer Paul I. Cutler sold 7,639 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.30, for a total transaction of $1,323,838.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 98,914 shares in the company, valued at $17,141,796.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,210 shares of company stock worth $11,744,017. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $179.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.13. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $145.10 and a 12 month high of $179.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.65.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 51.25% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.27%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $191.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $185.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.62.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

