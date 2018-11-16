South State Corp Increases Position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

South State Corp increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,790 shares during the period. South State Corp’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $9,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 17.7% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 71,735 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,080,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management grew its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 49,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,034,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,240 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $203.74 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1 year low of $198.44 and a 1 year high of $275.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $76.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.15.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The investment management company reported $6.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.90. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.02 earnings per share. Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 25.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $261.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.21.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

