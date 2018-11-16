South State Corp Sells 2,211 Shares of IBM (IBM)

South State Corp cut its stake in shares of IBM (NYSE:IBM) by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,482 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,211 shares during the period. South State Corp’s holdings in IBM were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its position in IBM by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 27,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its position in IBM by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 19,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in IBM by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 205,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,725,000 after purchasing an additional 8,571 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in IBM by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,854,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,649,000 after purchasing an additional 359,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC increased its position in IBM by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 55.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IBM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IBM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of IBM in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “$149.24” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of IBM in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Societe Generale set a $149.00 target price on shares of IBM and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of IBM in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.02.

NYSE IBM opened at $121.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18. IBM has a fifty-two week low of $114.09 and a fifty-two week high of $171.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The technology company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.04 billion. IBM had a return on equity of 69.98% and a net margin of 7.12%. IBM’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IBM will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. IBM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.51%.

IBM declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 30th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Chairman Virginia M. Rometty purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $117.51 per share, for a total transaction of $998,835.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 11,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,853.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sidney Taurel purchased 4,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $115.02 per share, with a total value of $495,851.22. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,987 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,904.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers Watson, a cognitive computing platform that interacts in natural language, processes big data, and learns from interactions with people and computers.

