Southern First Bancshares (SFST) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Southern First Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered Southern First Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFST traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.70. 101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,433. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.62. Southern First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $34.66 and a fifty-two week high of $48.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 22.71%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southern First Bancshares will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Southern First Bancshares news, Director David G. Ellison bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.35 per share, with a total value of $40,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,643,374.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Arthur Seaver, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.68, for a total value of $750,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,870,431.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,245,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 249,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,796,000 after buying an additional 23,889 shares in the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 206,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,096,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 349,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,750,000 after buying an additional 5,830 shares in the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

