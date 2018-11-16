Southern Missouri Bancorp (SMBC) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,912. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $41.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $20.60 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 357,515 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,324,000 after buying an additional 7,320 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 109.8% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 237,723 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,860,000 after buying an additional 124,431 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 12.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 142,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after buying an additional 15,577 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 2.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 5.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,441 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. 47.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including demand deposit accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

