Southwestern Energy Expected to Post FY2018 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share (SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Southwestern Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Z. Parham now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.91. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The energy company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $951.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.13 million.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Southwestern Energy to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Bank of America raised Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Macquarie set a $7.00 target price on Southwestern Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine raised Southwestern Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.82.

Southwestern Energy stock opened at $5.45 on Wednesday. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.65.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 216.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,012,660 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $250,454,000 after buying an additional 33,527,802 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,871,297 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $327,918,000 after buying an additional 15,866,736 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,092,943 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $133,337,000 after buying an additional 11,494,799 shares during the last quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. now owns 13,799,075 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $70,513,000 after buying an additional 5,294,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,793,237 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,606,000 after buying an additional 4,369,474 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Jennifer N. Mccauley sold 10,850 shares of Southwestern Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.88, for a total transaction of $63,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,098.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the Marcellus Shale, an unconventional natural gas reservoir covering approximately 191,226 net acres in Northeast Appalachia; Marcellus Shale, Utica, and Upper Devonian unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs covering approximately 290,291 net acres in Southwest Appalachia; and the Fayetteville Shale, an unconventional natural gas reservoir covering approximately 917,842 net acres in Arkansas.

