Southwestern Energy (SWN) Earns Buy Rating from Zacks Investment Research

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Zacks Investment Research in a research note issued on Friday. They presently have a $5.75 target price on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 7.08% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Southwestern Energy has a diversified reserve base in multiple U.S. basins and remains focused on investments in high-return areas such as Fayetteville and Appalachia. From the Northeast Appalachia region, the company is expecting 2018 production in the range of 459 to 465 billion cubic feet (Bcf), higher than 395 Bcf in 2017. Moreover, Southwestern is projecting production from the Southwest Appalachia to lie in the range of 236 to 242 Bcfe, up from 183 Bcfe in 2017. The growing production will likely help the company to reach its target of achieving higher margin from the Appalachia region. There has also been 175% improvement in the firm’s reserve life index to 16.5 years. This represents that at the current rate of production and with no further addition to reserves, the company could sustain production for 16.5 more years.”

SWN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets set a $7.00 target price on shares of Southwestern Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 12th. Macquarie set a $7.00 target price on shares of Southwestern Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $7.00 target price on shares of Southwestern Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.78.

NYSE:SWN traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.37. 644,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,085,660. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.65. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $6.63.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $951.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.13 million. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 22.07%. Research analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jennifer N. Mccauley sold 10,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.88, for a total transaction of $63,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,098.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 12,992,738 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,393,000 after acquiring an additional 600,290 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $1,139,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 5,135.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 235,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 231,100 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $6,365,000. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $3,606,000. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the Marcellus Shale, an unconventional natural gas reservoir covering approximately 191,226 net acres in Northeast Appalachia; Marcellus Shale, Utica, and Upper Devonian unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs covering approximately 290,291 net acres in Southwest Appalachia; and the Fayetteville Shale, an unconventional natural gas reservoir covering approximately 917,842 net acres in Arkansas.

