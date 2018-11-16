SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPLB) Short Interest Down 98.4% in October

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,889 shares, a decrease of 98.4% from the October 15th total of 554,379 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 242,309 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPLB. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $280,000. S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $393,000. PFG Advisors raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 22,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 7,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 49,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLB opened at $24.89 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $28.76.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0961 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st.
