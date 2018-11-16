SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) Shares Bought by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 218.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,012 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. WealthTrust Fairport LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 246.4% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPYG opened at $35.23 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $31.69 and a 1 year high of $38.55.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/spdr-portfolio-sp-500-growth-etf-spyg-shares-bought-by-national-asset-management-inc.html.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Read More: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.