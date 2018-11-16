SPDR S&P Retail ETF (XRT) Shares Gap Down to $47.43

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $47.76, but opened at $47.43. SPDR S&P Retail ETF shares last traded at $47.11, with a volume of 13530752 shares trading hands.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 4,382.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 211,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 116,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:XRT)

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

