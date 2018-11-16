Spire (SR) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spire (NYSE:SR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

SR has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Spire from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Spire in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Spire from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $82.00 target price on Spire and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $72.00 target price on Spire and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.25.

Get Spire alerts:

Shares of SR opened at $76.59 on Monday. Spire has a 12-month low of $60.08 and a 12-month high of $82.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.07. Spire had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $239.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.31 million. As a group, analysts predict that Spire will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.5925 per share. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.20%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spire during the third quarter valued at $125,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 696.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spire during the second quarter valued at $146,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 86.9% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Spire during the second quarter valued at $178,000. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The company is also involved in marketing natural gas and provides energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Article: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.