Spring Master Fund L. Valueact Buys 27,909 Shares of Unifi, Inc. (UFI) Stock

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) insider Spring Master Fund L. Valueact purchased 27,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.81 per share, for a total transaction of $748,240.29. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE UFI opened at $27.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Unifi, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.78 and a 52 week high of $38.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.53 million, a P/E ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Unifi alerts:

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.17). Unifi had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $181.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.90 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Unifi, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Unifi by 6.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,492 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Unifi in the second quarter valued at about $29,323,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Unifi in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Cacti Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Unifi in the third quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unifi in the second quarter valued at about $1,463,000. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

UFI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Unifi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 3rd.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/spring-master-fund-l-valueact-buys-27909-shares-of-unifi-inc-ufi-stock.html.

About Unifi

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Polyester, Nylon, and International. The Polyester segment manufactures and sells polyester plastic bottle flakes, polymer beads, partially oriented yarns, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

Read More: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Unifi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unifi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.