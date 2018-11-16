Square, Inc. (SQ) Stake Lessened by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,999 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,970 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Square were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Square during the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Square during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Square by 1,725.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Square during the 3rd quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Square during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 5,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $519,317.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 490,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,745,097.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 103,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $7,832,720.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,122,615 shares of company stock worth $174,706,822 over the last three months. 27.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $73.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a PE ratio of -736.00 and a beta of 4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.14 and a 1 year high of $101.15.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $431.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.19 million. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Square in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Square from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Square from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their price target on Square from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.17.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

