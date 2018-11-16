SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 615 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (AMGN)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 25.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,723,000. Natixis grew its position in shares of Amgen by 2,612.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 529,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $97,799,000 after buying an additional 510,281 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Amgen by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,365,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $436,551,000 after buying an additional 343,690 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Amgen by 234.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 433,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $80,011,000 after buying an additional 303,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,522,000. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Amgen stock opened at $192.45 on Friday. Amgen, Inc. has a one year low of $163.31 and a one year high of $210.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market cap of $122.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.37.
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.24. Amgen had a return on equity of 54.14% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 41.97%.
AMGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cann reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $224.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Amgen from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Amgen to $182.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $224.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.55.
About Amgen
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.
