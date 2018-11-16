SSE (SSE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $6.20 EPS

SSE (LON:SSE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 19.60 ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 13.40 ($0.18) by GBX 6.20 ($0.08), Digital Look Earnings reports.

LON:SSE traded down GBX 13.50 ($0.18) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,118 ($14.61). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,440,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,270,000. SSE has a 1 year low of GBX 1,176.50 ($15.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,554 ($20.31).

Get SSE alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 17th will be issued a GBX 29.30 ($0.38) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 17th.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SSE. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.33) price objective on shares of SSE in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price objective on shares of SSE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. HSBC lowered shares of SSE to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,300 ($16.99) in a report on Friday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of SSE from GBX 1,450 ($18.95) to GBX 1,230 ($16.07) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,203 ($15.72) price objective on shares of SSE in a report on Thursday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,350.38 ($17.65).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “SSE (SSE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $6.20 EPS” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/sse-sse-posts-earnings-results-beats-estimates-by-6-20-eps.html.

About SSE

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from gas, oil, coal, water, and wind. The company transmits and distributes electricity to approximately 3.7 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; owns and maintains 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network; and manages 130,000 kilometers of overhead lines and underground cables, 106,000 substations, and approximately 100 subsea cables.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.