SSE (SSE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $6.20 EPS

SSE (LON:SSE) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 19.60 ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 13.40 ($0.18) by GBX 6.20 ($0.08), Digital Look Earnings reports.

SSE stock traded down GBX 13.50 ($0.18) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 1,118 ($14.61). The stock had a trading volume of 3,440,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,270,000. SSE has a 52 week low of GBX 1,176.50 ($15.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,554 ($20.31).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 17th will be issued a GBX 29.30 ($0.38) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 17th. This represents a yield of 2.59%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SSE. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($16.33) target price on shares of SSE in a report on Monday. HSBC downgraded shares of SSE to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,300 ($16.99) in a report on Friday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) target price on shares of SSE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,203 ($15.72) target price on shares of SSE in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of SSE from GBX 1,450 ($18.95) to GBX 1,230 ($16.07) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SSE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,350.38 ($17.65).

SSE Company Profile

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from gas, oil, coal, water, and wind. The company transmits and distributes electricity to approximately 3.7 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; owns and maintains 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network; and manages 130,000 kilometers of overhead lines and underground cables, 106,000 substations, and approximately 100 subsea cables.

