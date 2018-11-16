Stag Industrial (STAG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 2,890,619 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 281% from the previous session’s volume of 758,146 shares.The stock last traded at $26.40 and had previously closed at $26.13.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stag Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Stag Industrial from $29.50 to $28.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.38). Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $89.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.118 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This is a boost from Stag Industrial’s previous dividend of $0.12. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is 84.02%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STAG. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in Stag Industrial by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 21,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stag Industrial by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 258,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,040,000 after acquiring an additional 35,475 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stag Industrial by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Stag Industrial by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Stag Industrial by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 466,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,689,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG)

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

