Stag Industrial (STAG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “STAG Industrial, Inc. operates as a real estate company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. STAG Industrial, Inc. is based in United States. “

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Stag Industrial from $29.50 to $28.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

NYSE STAG traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $26.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,416. Stag Industrial has a 52-week low of $22.42 and a 52-week high of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.38). Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $89.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Stag Industrial will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STAG. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 21,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 258,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,040,000 after acquiring an additional 35,475 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 466,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,689,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

