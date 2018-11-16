Standard Motor Products’ (SMP) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reissued their sell rating on shares of Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) in a research report released on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Standard Motor’s reported third-quarter 2018 adjusted earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Also, both earnings and revenues came in higher than the prior year quarter figure. However, in the first nine months of 2018, the company’s Engine Management segment witnessed a 4.9% year-over-year decline in net sales. In fact, the Wire and Cable product line declined 6.7% year over year. This trend is likely to continue as this category is an older technology. Also, in the first nine months of 2018, selling, general and administrative expenses have shown a rising trend. Segment wise, the rise in selling, general and administrative expenses was observed in the Temperature Control segment.”

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Standard Motor Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th.

Shares of Standard Motor Products stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,744. Standard Motor Products has a one year low of $40.75 and a one year high of $56.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $296.62 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.68%.

In related news, CEO Eric Sills sold 1,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $44,254.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,309,452.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ray Nicholas sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.65, for a total transaction of $43,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,533,206.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,215 shares of company stock worth $236,006 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 2.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,428 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 121.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,135 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 0.6% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 224,619 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 3.4% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 41,483 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 2.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,097 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. Its Engine Management segment manufactures and distributes engine management replacement parts, including electronic ignition control modules, fuel injectors, remanufactured diesel injectors and pumps, ignition wires, coils, switches, relays, EGR valves, distributor caps and rotors, various sensors primarily measuring temperature, vehicle systems, electronic throttle bodies, and other engine management components primarily under the Standard, Blue Streak, BWD, Select, Intermotor, OEM, LockSmart, TechSmart, Tech Expert, and GP Sorensen brands.

