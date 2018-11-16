Starbucks Co. (SBUX) Shares Bought by Columbia Asset Management

Columbia Asset Management lifted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 87,961 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for 1.3% of Columbia Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 669.7% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 155.6% during the second quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $51.00 target price on shares of Starbucks and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.69.

SBUX stock opened at $67.62 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $47.37 and a one year high of $68.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Starbucks had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 86.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.50%.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 99,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $5,459,088.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rosalind G. Brewer bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.04 per share, for a total transaction of $270,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,600.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 280,832 shares of company stock worth $15,052,087 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

