Starbucks (SBUX) Raised to “Buy” at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Argus currently has $79.00 price target on the coffee company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Wedbush reissued a hold rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starbucks from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Starbucks from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.69.

SBUX stock opened at $67.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.48. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $47.37 and a 12 month high of $68.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 86.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.50%.

In other news, insider Rosalind G. Brewer purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.04 per share, for a total transaction of $270,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,600.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 166,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total transaction of $8,783,298.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 280,832 shares of company stock worth $15,052,087 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 669.7% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

