State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stake in SM Energy Co (SM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 161,990 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $5,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 71,338 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 50,268 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,685 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,598 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter.

Get SM Energy alerts:

Shares of SM opened at $21.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. SM Energy Co has a 12 month low of $16.11 and a 12 month high of $33.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 2.99.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The energy company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). SM Energy had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $459.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that SM Energy Co will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 26th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 25th. This represents a yield of 0.31%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -12.20%.

SM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Williams Capital set a $44.00 price target on SM Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded SM Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded SM Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on SM Energy to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.31.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/state-board-of-administration-of-florida-retirement-system-decreases-stake-in-sm-energy-co-sm.html.

SM Energy Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. It primarily has operations in the Midland Basin and the Eagle Ford shale in Texas. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 468.1 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 919 net productive oil wells and 489 net productive gas wells.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM).

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.