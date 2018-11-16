StealthGas Inc. (GASS) Major Shareholder Acquires $130,026.93 in Stock

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) major shareholder Glendon Capital Management Lp bought 37,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.49 per share, with a total value of $130,026.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Glendon Capital Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get StealthGas alerts:

On Wednesday, November 7th, Glendon Capital Management Lp bought 12,214 shares of StealthGas stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.43 per share, with a total value of $41,894.02.

On Friday, November 9th, Glendon Capital Management Lp bought 18,914 shares of StealthGas stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.42 per share, with a total value of $64,685.88.

On Monday, November 5th, Glendon Capital Management Lp bought 5,000 shares of StealthGas stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.42 per share, with a total value of $17,100.00.

On Tuesday, October 30th, Glendon Capital Management Lp bought 23,200 shares of StealthGas stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.36 per share, with a total value of $77,952.00.

On Thursday, October 25th, Glendon Capital Management Lp bought 18,696 shares of StealthGas stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $64,501.20.

On Friday, October 19th, Glendon Capital Management Lp bought 40,300 shares of StealthGas stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.47 per share, with a total value of $139,841.00.

On Tuesday, October 23rd, Glendon Capital Management Lp purchased 92,000 shares of StealthGas stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.48 per share, with a total value of $320,160.00.

On Friday, October 12th, Glendon Capital Management Lp purchased 680,093 shares of StealthGas stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.44 per share, with a total value of $2,339,519.92.

On Tuesday, October 16th, Glendon Capital Management Lp purchased 783,329 shares of StealthGas stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.44 per share, with a total value of $2,694,651.76.

Shares of StealthGas stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $3.43. 34,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. StealthGas Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $4.70. The company has a market capitalization of $138.32 million, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.27.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. StealthGas had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $43.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.32 million. On average, analysts forecast that StealthGas Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GASS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StealthGas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of StealthGas in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of StealthGas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. StealthGas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.58.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of StealthGas by 26.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 68,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 14,240 shares in the last quarter. Towerview LLC raised its stake in StealthGas by 10.8% in the third quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 360,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in StealthGas by 8.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,886,688 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,490,000 after buying an additional 148,888 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in StealthGas by 1.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,654,026 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,566,000 after buying an additional 22,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in StealthGas by 132.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 50,836 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 28,960 shares in the last quarter. 59.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/stealthgas-inc-gass-major-shareholder-acquires-130026-93-in-stock.html.

About StealthGas

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for StealthGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StealthGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.