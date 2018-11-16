Stelac Advisory Services LLC Has $16.25 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,202 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 4.8% of Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Stelac Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $16,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $271,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $79,622,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $529,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $552,000. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 15.1% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $79.93 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $86.14.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

