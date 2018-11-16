Stelac Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Holdings in Praxair, Inc. (PX)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,941,000. Praxair makes up 0.9% of Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its position in Praxair by 140.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new stake in Praxair in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Praxair by 439.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its position in Praxair by 1,259.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new stake in Praxair in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

PX stock opened at $164.50 on Friday. Praxair, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.00 and a fifty-two week high of $169.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Praxair in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Praxair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Praxair from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Praxair in a research report on Monday, September 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Praxair in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.82.

Praxair Profile

Praxair, Inc produces and distributes industrial gases. It operates through five segments: North America, Europe, South America, Asia, and Surface Technologies. The company offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

