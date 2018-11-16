Stepan (SCL) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Stepan Company is a major manufacturer of specialty and intermediate chemicals used in a broad range of industries. Stepan is a leading producer of surfactants, which are the key ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning compounds. The Company is also a leading supplier of polyurethane polyols used in the expanding thermal insulation market and C.A.S.E. (Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants, and Elastomers) industries. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Stepan in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Stepan in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th.

NYSE SCL opened at $85.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Stepan has a 1-year low of $68.09 and a 1-year high of $90.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.17.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. Stepan had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $508.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward J. Wehmer sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total transaction of $118,874.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total transaction of $125,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,593.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,213 shares of company stock valued at $535,973. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stepan by 3.9% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 27,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Stepan by 10.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stepan by 56.1% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stepan in the third quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stepan in the third quarter worth $14,000,000. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, and lubricating ingredients.

