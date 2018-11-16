Stephen S. Schwartz Sells 94,826 Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc (BRKS) Stock

Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 94,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $2,932,968.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of BRKS stock opened at $29.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.16. Brooks Automation, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.75 and a fifty-two week high of $39.75.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BRKS. BidaskClub lowered Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 18th. B. Riley increased their target price on Brooks Automation from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Brooks Automation in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Brooks Automation from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Brooks Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brooks Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 2,387.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Brooks Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Brooks Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various applications and markets. It operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers critical automated transport, vacuum, and contamination controls solutions and services.

