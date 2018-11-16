Steven C. Jones Sells 100,000 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NEO) Stock

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) EVP Steven C. Jones sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $1,666,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 241,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,028,637.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NEO opened at $16.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.83 and a beta of -0.01. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.08 and a 52-week high of $19.04.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $69.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.13 million. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the second quarter valued at about $528,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the second quarter valued at about $171,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the second quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NEO shares. Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 3rd. First Analysis set a $16.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States. It operates through Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, and other clinical laboratories.

