Steven G. Mihaylo Purchases 19,913 Shares of Crexendo Inc (CXDO) Stock

Crexendo Inc (OTCMKTS:CXDO) CEO Steven G. Mihaylo purchased 19,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $35,843.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Crexendo stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $1.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,207. Crexendo Inc has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc, a cloud services company, provides cloud telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services for businesses in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using IP or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services, as well as engages in the sale and lease of cloud telecommunications equipment.

