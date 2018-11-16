Steven W. Streit Sells 29,580 Shares of Green Dot Co. (GDOT) Stock

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) insider Steven W. Streit sold 29,580 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total value of $2,373,499.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,413,280.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

GDOT stock traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.81. 1,051,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,161. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 53.68 and a beta of 1.06. Green Dot Co. has a one year low of $54.08 and a one year high of $93.00.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $230.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.95 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

GDOT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Green Dot from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “$81.43” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Green Dot to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Green Dot from $77.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Green Dot from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in Green Dot by 26.7% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 411,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,535,000 after buying an additional 86,684 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Green Dot during the third quarter worth approximately $592,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Green Dot by 3,779.7% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Green Dot by 1.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 115,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,294,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Green Dot by 13.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 69,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,184,000 after buying an additional 8,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pro-consumer bank holding company that provides personal banking for the masses. It operates through two segments, Account Services and Processing, and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit as account programs, such reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer checking accounts, small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

