Stifel Financial (SF) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SF. Zacks Investment Research raised Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. JMP Securities raised Stifel Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Stifel Financial from $61.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Stifel Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Stifel Financial to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stifel Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.20.

Shares of NYSE SF traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.75. 407,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,866. Stifel Financial has a 1 year low of $42.51 and a 1 year high of $68.76. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.01. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $738.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Stifel Financial’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stifel Financial will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Zimmerman bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.39 per share, with a total value of $241,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,482.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James M. Zemlyak bought 3,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.99 per share, for a total transaction of $167,519.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 835,485 shares in the company, valued at $39,259,440.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Stifel Financial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,218,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,673,000 after purchasing an additional 6,065 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Stifel Financial by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,437,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,377,000 after purchasing an additional 98,692 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 873,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,624,000 after acquiring an additional 22,517 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 303,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,834,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $294,000. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

