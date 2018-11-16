Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Anadarko Petroleum (APC)

Stifel Nicolaus restated their buy rating on shares of Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm currently has a $88.00 target price on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on APC. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a buy rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a report on Friday, July 20th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $89.00 price objective on Anadarko Petroleum and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Anadarko Petroleum from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.20.

APC stock opened at $55.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.32, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Anadarko Petroleum has a 1 year low of $46.80 and a 1 year high of $76.70.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Anadarko Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 11.49%. Anadarko Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.77) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Anadarko Petroleum will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Anadarko Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Anadarko Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Anadarko Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anadarko Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Anadarko Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

About Anadarko Petroleum

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

