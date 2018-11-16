Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,352 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp (TMHC)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,175 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Interstate Bank raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 36.8% in the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 11,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 4.1% during the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 87,755 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 19.2% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 25,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 9.6% during the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 47,215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 14.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $15.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 7.58. Taylor Morrison Home Corp has a 12-month low of $14.73 and a 12-month high of $28.42.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.19. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TMHC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.78.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

