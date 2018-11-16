Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in LKQ Co. (LKQ)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC cut its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 97,000 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in LKQ by 13.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in LKQ by 3.5% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 195,818 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC grew its stake in LKQ by 3.0% in the third quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 168,639 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in LKQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,214,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in LKQ by 4.5% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 86,447 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered LKQ from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.25.

In other LKQ news, insider Dominick P. Zarcone purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.55 per share, for a total transaction of $53,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 259,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,878,574. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Varun Laroyia purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.50 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 75,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,334.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LKQ stock opened at $27.80 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $25.35 and a twelve month high of $43.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles in North America, Europe, and Taiwan. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

