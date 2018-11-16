Storj (STORJ) Trading 26% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 16th. Over the last seven days, Storj has traded down 26% against the U.S. dollar. One Storj token can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00004099 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, CoinTiger, Huobi and Liquid. Storj has a total market cap of $30.68 million and $553,993.00 worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Storj

Storj’s genesis date was July 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,787,439 tokens. The official website for Storj is storj.io. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Storj Token Trading

Storj can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Liquid, IDEX, Upbit, Ethfinex, CoinTiger, IDAX, Tidex, Bittrex, Gate.io, Livecoin, Liqui, Binance, Huobi, OKEx, ABCC and Radar Relay. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storj should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Storj using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

