Strategic Education Inc (STRA) Director Sells $73,033.35 in Stock

Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) Director Robert R. Grusky sold 507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total value of $73,033.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,276.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ STRA traded down $5.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $133.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,414. Strategic Education Inc has a one year low of $80.75 and a one year high of $154.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 43.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.03.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The health services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.48 million. Strategic Education had a positive return on equity of 10.30% and a negative net margin of 8.74%. Strategic Education’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Strategic Education Inc will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is 64.31%.

STRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Strategic Education to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Strategic Education in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Strategic Education to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Strategic Education by 580.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,885 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 24,637 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Strategic Education by 3,536.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,418 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 13,049 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Strategic Education by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,570 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 7,205 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Strategic Education by 184.7% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,389 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 9,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC raised its position in Strategic Education by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 142,394 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $19,512,000 after purchasing an additional 49,249 shares during the last quarter. 99.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and other academic programs in the United States. The company operates Strayer University and Capella University that provide undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, nursing, public administration, and criminal justice to working adult students through its 74 physical campuses primarily located in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern regions, as well as through online.

