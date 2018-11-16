Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Invests $240,000 in Genworth Financial Inc (GNW)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 57,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNW. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Genworth Financial by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,018,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 123,818 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Genworth Financial by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 209,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 35,450 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its stake in Genworth Financial by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 286,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Genworth Financial by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 886,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 34,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Genworth Financial by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 767,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 243,592 shares in the last quarter. 62.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GNW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genworth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Genworth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.88.

Shares of NYSE GNW opened at $4.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Genworth Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $4.92.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Genworth Financial Inc will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

