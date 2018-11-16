Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Uniti Group Inc (UNIT)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in Uniti Group by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 25,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in Uniti Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 36,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Uniti Group by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Uniti Group by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 32,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Uniti Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 114,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. 70.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNIT stock opened at $18.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.76. Uniti Group Inc has a one year low of $13.94 and a one year high of $23.42.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.97 million. Uniti Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Uniti Group Inc will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.83%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.62%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UNIT. ValuEngine raised Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. BidaskClub cut Uniti Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Uniti Group in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen set a $28.00 price objective on Uniti Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Uniti Group Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of June 30, 2018, Uniti owns 5.4 million fiber strand miles, approximately 770 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

