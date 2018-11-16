Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys New Stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 967,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,959,000 after acquiring an additional 54,836 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 269,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 130,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 63.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 121,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after acquiring an additional 47,189 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,924,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FMB opened at $51.94 on Friday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $51.51 and a 12-month high of $53.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%.

