Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Invests $168,000 in Gramercy Property Trust (GPT) Stock

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Gramercy Property Trust (NYSE:GPT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Gramercy Property Trust by 6.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,369,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,893,000 after purchasing an additional 929,605 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Gramercy Property Trust by 37.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,969,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,496 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Gramercy Property Trust by 116.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,541,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438,665 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gramercy Property Trust in the second quarter worth about $123,659,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Gramercy Property Trust by 255.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,904,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPT stock opened at $27.48 on Friday. Gramercy Property Trust has a 52 week low of $21.12 and a 52 week high of $31.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gramercy Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

Gramercy Property Trust Company Profile

Gramercy Property Trust is a leading global investor and asset manager of commercial real estate. The Company specializes in acquiring and managing high quality, income producing commercial real estate leased to high quality tenants in major markets in the United States and Europe.

