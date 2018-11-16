Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Takes Position in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 6.9% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 13,174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,076,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.6% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 16,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,913,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth $1,567,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 177.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 102,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,002,000 after buying an additional 65,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital One National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dennis K. Eck sold 31,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.88, for a total transaction of $8,941,754.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 334,778 shares in the company, valued at $95,706,334.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dennis K. Eck sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.15, for a total transaction of $10,050,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 361,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,745,572.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,407 shares of company stock valued at $19,580,698 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $311.81 on Friday. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 52-week low of $191.70 and a 52-week high of $321.73. The stock has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.05. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 33.29%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 10.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ULTA shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $335.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $278.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $300.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.92.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, haircare and skincare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

