Strix Group’s (KETL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Strix Group (LON:KETL) in a report published on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KETL. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Strix Group in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.74) target price on shares of Strix Group in a report on Monday, October 1st.

Get Strix Group alerts:

LON:KETL opened at GBX 137 ($1.79) on Tuesday.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 27th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share. This is a positive change from Strix Group’s previous dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%.

Strix Group Company Profile

Strix Group Plc manufactures and sells kettle safety controls and other components worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating, temperature and steam-management devices, such as steam boilers, instant flow heaters, and turbo toasters.

Featured Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Strix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.