Strongbridge Biopharma (SBBP) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SBBP. HC Wainwright set a $18.00 target price on Strongbridge Biopharma and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Strongbridge Biopharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Strongbridge Biopharma from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $17.00 price target on Strongbridge Biopharma and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Strongbridge Biopharma from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Strongbridge Biopharma has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Shares of SBBP stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $5.02. 4,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,320. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. The company has a market cap of $244.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of -0.36. Strongbridge Biopharma has a 12 month low of $3.85 and a 12 month high of $9.25.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Strongbridge Biopharma will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBBP. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma during the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma during the second quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma during the third quarter worth approximately $157,000. 67.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Strongbridge Biopharma Company Profile

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company's commercial products include Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States; and Macrilen, an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist for use in the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency in the United States and Canada.

