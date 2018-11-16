StrongHands Market Capitalization Hits $1.33 Million (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. Over the last week, StrongHands has traded 20.7% lower against the US dollar. StrongHands has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $5,161.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StrongHands coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Graviex and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BuzzCoin (BUZZ) traded up 67% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000307 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded down 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000019 BTC.

StrongHands Coin Profile

StrongHands is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 15,994,828,415,104 coins and its circulating supply is 9,234,597,241,649 coins. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling StrongHands

StrongHands can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Stocks.Exchange, BiteBTC, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Crex24, Coindeal, Cryptohub and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

