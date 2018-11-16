Strs Ohio Has $122,000 Holdings in Vishay Intertechnology (VSH)

Strs Ohio lessened its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 99.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 13,908 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 14.8% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 19,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 195.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,008,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,405,000 after purchasing an additional 667,519 shares during the period. Capital One National Association grew its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 88.9% during the second quarter. Capital One National Association now owns 35,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 16,924 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the second quarter valued at $348,000. Institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

VSH has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Vishay Intertechnology from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vishay Intertechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, Director Thomas C. Wertheimer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $208,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,740.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VSH opened at $19.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.33. Vishay Intertechnology has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $780.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.78 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

