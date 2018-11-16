Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (SMFG) Shares Gap Down to $7.89

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.22, but opened at $7.89. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp shares last traded at $7.56, with a volume of 2949724 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SMFG shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $54.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,602,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,958,000 after purchasing an additional 386,497 shares in the last quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd lifted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 1,532.1% in the 2nd quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 204,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 191,792 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 129,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 21,855 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 119,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 9,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 778,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 59,993 shares in the last quarter. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp Company Profile (NYSE:SMFG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, International Business, and Global Markets Business.

