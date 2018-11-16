Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (PAYX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,209,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,953 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.34% of Paychex worth $89,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 225,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,418,000 after acquiring an additional 15,961 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Paychex by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 941,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,324,000 after purchasing an additional 206,536 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its position in Paychex by 1,738.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 148,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,119,000 after purchasing an additional 139,995 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Paychex by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 57,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAYX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $67.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.02. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $59.36 and a one year high of $76.02.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $862.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.39 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 42.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 31st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.84%.

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph Doody acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.50 per share, with a total value of $66,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,493.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 47,250 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $3,472,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

